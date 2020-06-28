हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Bihar reports 301 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8979

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 5 lakh-mark on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with over 18,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases In India stands at 508953 which includes 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated, and 15685 deaths.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 06:49
Comments |

With 384 deaths and 18552 new COVID-19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in last 24 hours. India has added more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases since June 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday got the world's largest COVID care centre with 10000-bed facility named as Sardar Patel COVID care centre. 

The recovery rate in India stands at 58.13 percent. As per ICMR data, 79,96,707 sample testing has been conducted till Saturday morning.

India continued to be the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries and it is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

28 June 2020, 06:49 AM

 Karnataka sees record single-day spike of 918 COVID19 cases, 596 of them in Bengaluru, pushing infection count to 11,923; death toll reaches 191 with 11 new fatalities as per the State Health Department data. (PTI input)

28 June 2020, 06:48 AM

Bravery awards to be given to policemen working in frontline of battle against COVID19: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

28 June 2020, 06:47 AM

Jharkhand: 45 more COVID19 cases in the state, tally 2,339, active cases 603. (PTI input)

28 June 2020, 06:45 AM

Bihar: 301 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally at 8,979; toll rises to 58 with 2 more deaths. (PTI input)

