LIVE: Bihar reports 301 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8979

28 June 2020, 06:49 AM
Karnataka sees record single-day spike of 918 COVID19 cases, 596 of them in Bengaluru, pushing infection count to 11,923; death toll reaches 191 with 11 new fatalities as per the State Health Department data. (PTI input)
28 June 2020, 06:48 AM
Bravery awards to be given to policemen working in frontline of battle against COVID19: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
28 June 2020, 06:47 AM
Jharkhand: 45 more COVID19 cases in the state, tally 2,339, active cases 603. (PTI input)
28 June 2020, 06:45 AM
Bihar: 301 new COVID19 cases in the state, tally at 8,979; toll rises to 58 with 2 more deaths. (PTI input)