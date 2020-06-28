LIVE: Bihar reports 301 new COVID-19 cases; state's tally at 8979

Coronavirus tally in India has crossed 5 lakh-mark on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with over 18,000 new cases. As per the Ministry of Health data total confirmed cases In India stands at 508953 which includes 197387 active cases, 295881 cured/discharged/migrated, and 15685 deaths.

With 384 deaths and 18552 new COVID-19 positive cases, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in last 24 hours. India has added more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases since June 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday got the world's largest COVID care centre with 10000-bed facility named as Sardar Patel COVID care centre.

The recovery rate in India stands at 58.13 percent. As per ICMR data, 79,96,707 sample testing has been conducted till Saturday morning.

India continued to be the fourth worst-hit among 213 countries and it is now less than 2 lakh cases away from Russia, which is in the third spot behind the US and Brazil, respectively.

