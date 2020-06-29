LIVE: 245 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state's tally at 9,224

India on Sunday (June 28, 2020) recorded nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time taking the total tally to 5.28 lakh. The highest single-day spike was recorded for the fifth consecutive day increasing the coronavirus infections by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.

As per the Ministry of Health data, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,095 deaths. The data showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile tightening their containment strategy, state like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa, and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe crossed the 1 crore mark. on Sunday (June 28) evening.

