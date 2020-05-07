India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 7: PM Modi begins his address on Buddha Purnima on COVID-19 response

New Delhi: India's fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, the total number of cases recorded in the country is 49,391 while the death toll is at 1, 694. There are 33,514 active cases which includes 14,183 recovered, cases, as per the last update by the Union Health Ministry.

As sale of non-essential items have been permitted, there has been a massive queue to buy alcohol which was earlier banned for more than a month. The sales recorded a huge jump prompting many states to levy 'coronavirus' or 'COVID' tax on the sale of liquor. In Orange and Green zones across the country some shops have been openeed and a partial lockdown scenes afre being witnessed.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 37 lakh and the death toll is more than 2.6 lakh with the US being the most-affected country.

