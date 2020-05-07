हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 7: PM Modi begins his address on Buddha Purnima on COVID-19 response

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 09:17
New Delhi: India's fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues, the total number of cases recorded in the country is 49,391 while the death toll is at 1, 694. There are 33,514 active cases which includes 14,183 recovered, cases, as per the last update by the Union Health Ministry.

As sale of non-essential items have been permitted, there has been a massive queue to buy alcohol which was earlier banned for more than a month. The sales recorded a huge jump prompting many states to levy 'coronavirus' or 'COVID' tax on the sale of liquor. In Orange and Green zones across the country some shops have been openeed and a partial lockdown scenes afre being witnessed. 

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the world has crossed 37 lakh and the death toll is more than 2.6 lakh with the US being the most-affected country. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

7 May 2020, 09:14 AM

PM Modi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima says, "India will continue to help in developments around the world using Buddha's teachings amid the coronavirus crisis."

7 May 2020, 09:09 AM

PM Modi in his address to the nation: "I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations,but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us."

7 May 2020, 08:58 AM

India reports 3,561 new cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate is at 28.83%.  

7 May 2020, 08:56 AM

India's total COVID-19 cases jump to 52,952 which includes 15,267 recovered cases, death toll touches 1,783, as per Union Health Ministry data.

7 May 2020, 08:35 AM

Nagpur reports 44 new cases taking its total to 206. At least 25 cases are from Mominpura, as many as 600 people from the area have been put under quarantine. 

7 May 2020, 07:34 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at a Buddh Purnima programme in honour of the victims and frontline warriors of COVID-19 at 9 am on May 7. 

7 May 2020, 06:46 AM

Another 649 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said. Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Jenrick told reporters that 69,463 tests were carried out Tuesday, with a total of 201,101 people having tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Britain. The latest figures came one day after Britain overtook Italy as the worst-hit country in Europe by the virus.

