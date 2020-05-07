India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 7: PM Modi begins his address on Buddha Purnima on COVID-19 response

7 May 2020, 09:14 AM
PM Modi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima says, "India will continue to help in developments around the world using Buddha's teachings amid the coronavirus crisis."
7 May 2020, 09:09 AM
PM Modi in his address to the nation: "I extend my wishes to all on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Today, situation is such that I can't participate in Buddha Purnima programs physically. It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations,but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us."
7 May 2020, 08:58 AM
India reports 3,561 new cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate is at 28.83%.
7 May 2020, 08:56 AM
India's total COVID-19 cases jump to 52,952 which includes 15,267 recovered cases, death toll touches 1,783, as per Union Health Ministry data.
7 May 2020, 08:35 AM
Nagpur reports 44 new cases taking its total to 206. At least 25 cases are from Mominpura, as many as 600 people from the area have been put under quarantine.
7 May 2020, 07:34 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at a Buddh Purnima programme in honour of the victims and frontline warriors of COVID-19 at 9 am on May 7.
7 May 2020, 06:46 AM
Another 649 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said. Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Jenrick told reporters that 69,463 tests were carried out Tuesday, with a total of 201,101 people having tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Britain. The latest figures came one day after Britain overtook Italy as the worst-hit country in Europe by the virus.