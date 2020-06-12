India coronavirus COVID-19 update June 12 LIVE: Uttarakhand reports 37 new COVID-19 positive cases today

12 June 2020, 15:51 PM
Uttarakhand reports 37 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1692, according to the State Health Department.
12 June 2020, 15:45 PM
Fourteen more people, including 11 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said. Of the fresh patients, 12 had recently returned from Maharashtra and two from neighbouring West Bengal, and they were in various quarantine centres in East Sikkim district, the health department's director general-cum-secretary Dr Pempa T Bhutia said. (PTI)
12 June 2020, 14:37 PM
Delhi High Court orders interim release of pending salaries of MCD doctors in Delhi. HC also issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt, others on its suo-motu petition after taking cognisance on a report related to non-payment of salaries to MCD doctors for last 3 months. (ANI report)
12 June 2020, 14:36 PM
Tripura: 18 more people test positive for COVID19 in the state, raising tally to 916 in state. (PTI report)
12 June 2020, 14:21 PM
SC seeks reply from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and TN on suo motu case related to improper handling of Covid-19 patients. (PTI report)
12 June 2020, 14:20 PM
Total 163 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Puducherry, out of which 84 are active cases and 76 people have been discharged so far. The death toll stands at three. (ANI report)
12 June 2020, 14:19 PM
Supreme Court said that hospitals across the country are not taking proper care of deceased Covid-19 patients and not even informing family members about deaths. (PTI report)
12 June 2020, 14:18 PM
SC asks Centre, airline companies to discuss modalities for full refund of tickets for domestic, international flights which were cancelled following COVID19 lockdown. (PTI input)
12 June 2020, 14:15 PM
Russia reported 8,779 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 511,423. Officials said 183 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 6,715. (Reuters report)
12 June 2020, 14:07 PM
Himachal Pradesh: 5 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 475
12 June 2020, 14:06 PM
Andhra Pradesh: 141 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4402 including 1723 active cases and 80 deaths as per the State Health Department data.
12 June 2020, 13:30 PM
Uttar Pradesh to continue travel restrictions with Delhi; Haryana permits vehicle movement. (Read here)
12 June 2020, 12:18 PM
Jharkhand: COVID19 cases in the state reach 1,607 until 11 am today. Active cases stand at 969; 8 deaths reported as per the State Health Department. (ANI report)
12 June 2020, 11:32 AM
Odisha: 112 new COVID19 cases over the last 24 hours taking the total number to 3,498, out of which 2,354 patients have recovered.
12 June 2020, 11:16 AM
Indian Navy ship INS Shardul evacuated 233 Indian nationals who were stranded in Iran due to coronavirus pandemic. The ship entered Porbander harbour on Friday (June 12, 2020) who after it left the Bandar Abbas port in Iran.
12 June 2020, 10:18 AM
ICMR sample testing: Total of 53,63,445 COVID-19 samples tested so far in India.
12 June 2020, 09:38 AM
India data last 24-hour: India reports the highest single-day spike of 10,956 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths in the last 24 hours.
12 June 2020, 09:33 AM
India COVID-19 data: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 297,535 which includes 141,842 active cases, 147,194 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8,498 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.
12 June 2020, 08:23 AM
Maharashtra: Another cabinet minister tests COVID-19 Positive. Minister's 5 personal staff also tested corona positive. Both minister and staff all are stable and kept in isolation. This is the third case of cabinet minister testing positive in Maharashtra.
12 June 2020, 08:09 AM
Delhi: Jama Masjid remains closed for public as number of coronavirus cases increase in the national capital.
12 June 2020, 07:30 AM
Arunachal Pradesh: As on June 12, 67 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state including 63 active cases and 4 recoveries, says, CM Pema Khandu. (ANI input)
12 June 2020, 06:49 AM
West Bengal: 440 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total tally to 9,768. 10 new deaths take toll to 442.
12 June 2020, 06:47 AM
Goa has reported 30 more cases of coronavirus taking the total number of cases to 417 till now. 30 more COVID-19 cases reported in Goa. The total number of cases in the state is now at 417, including 67 recovered and 350 active cases. (ANI report)
12 June 2020, 06:20 AM
Delhi: Highest single-day spike of 1,877 coronavirus cases takes Delhi's tally to over 34,000; death toll crosses 1,000-mark. (PTI report)
12 June 2020, 06:18 AM
Maharashtra: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,540 to 53,985; death toll up by 97 to 1,952. (PTI report)