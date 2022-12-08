LIVE Updates | Jamalpur-Khadiya Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Bhushan Bhatt of BJP, Imran Khedawala of Congress, Harun Nagori of Aam Aadmi Party
Jamalpur-Khadiya Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Bhushan Bhatt of BJP, Imran Khedawala of Congress, & Harun Nagori of Aam Aadmi Party are compeiting for the constituency.
Jamalpur-Khadiya Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: In the centre of Gujarat, Jamalpur-Khadiya constituency is going to be seen a tough fight among Bhushan Bhatt of BJP, Imran Khedawala of Congress, & Harun Nagori of Aam Aadmi Party. The voting count will start from 8:00 AM.
The Jamalpur-Khadia legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. It is to be noted that the total number of voters in the contintuency pegs at 2,17,923 and the constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.
In 2017 Vidhan Sabha election, the seat had been won by Congress' candidate Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala who got 22% vote share in the entire vote percentage. He had contested against Bhushan Ashoka Bhatt of BJP who came on the second spot in the contest. INC had a vote share of 57.92% in 2017 in this seat
While in 2012 Assembely election, the seat had been won by BJP's Bhatt Bhusan Ashok who had competed against the congress candidate Samirkhan Vajirkhan Sipai.
LIVE Jamalpur-Khadiya Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 :
Early trends show BJP is in lead, following by Congress and AAP. According to the trends, BJP is easily winning with huge margin, clearing majority mark.
The counting of votes has begun for the constintuency.
