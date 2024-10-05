LIVE | J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP To Give Tough Fight To NC In Valley For The First Assembly Elections Since 2014?

J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Voting in Jammu and Kashmir, which went to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, took place in three phases. The voting in valley was held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

According to the Election Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%.

Notably, Jammu & Kashmir has been under central government rule since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.

Following a Supreme Court directive to complete the election process by September 30, 2024, attention now turns to the counting of votes and the announcement of results for the newly reconstituted 90-member assembly.