LIVE | J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP To Give Tough Fight To NC In Valley For The First Assembly Elections Since 2014?
J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: According to the Election Commission, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections of 2024 saw an overall voter turnout of 63.88%.
J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Voting in Jammu and Kashmir, which went to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, took place in three phases. The voting in valley was held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.
Notably, Jammu & Kashmir has been under central government rule since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.
Following a Supreme Court directive to complete the election process by September 30, 2024, attention now turns to the counting of votes and the announcement of results for the newly reconstituted 90-member assembly.
Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Farooq Abdullah Denies Post-Election Alliance With BJP
Farooq Abdullah said"We cannot side with the BJP. The votes we received here were cast against the BJP. After witnessing the hardships they inflicted on Muslims—demolishing their shops, homes, mosques, and schools—do you think we would align with them?"
J&K Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Rules During Exit Polls
As per the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit poll results must not be revealed from the start of voting until 30 minutes after polling has ended.
