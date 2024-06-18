Advertisement
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Today (SHORTLY): Lucky Draw and Full Winners List To Be OUT Shortly At 3 PM, Check www.keralalotteries.net

KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 18-06-2024 Live: The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of seven weekly draws. Held every Tuesday at 3 PM, it is identified by the code "SS" plus the draw number. The first prize winner will receive 75 lakh rupees. Check here for all results. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala's 'Sthree Sakthi SS-420' draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 10:03 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 18-06-2024 LIVE: The lottery department will announce the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-420" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Kerala government. Today, June 18, 2024, the draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries department publishes this lottery in 12 series, which can change. Each week, 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase. You can check the Sthree Sakthi SS-420 results for June 18, 2024, right here. The first prize winner will receive Rs. 75 Lakhs. Stay tuned to this website to catch the live results of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-420 today.

Kerala Lottery Result 18-06-2024 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-420 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 18-06-2024 June: STHREE SAKTHI SS-420 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

18 June 2024
10:02 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 18-06-2024 Live Updates: Sthree Sakthi SS-420 Lucky Draw Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi SS-420 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-420 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

