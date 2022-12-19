Kisan Garjana Rally LIVE Updates | Over 55,000 farmers to reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today to protest

Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: Nearly 55,000 farmers from various states are expected to reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, December 19, 2022. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is organising the protest rally to put various demands including the waiving off of GST on buying and selling of farm products.

Delhi police has already started preparations for the Kisan Garjana rally and the traffic police of the national capital has also ramped up their preparations too to facilitate the smooth movement of citizens amid the Kisan Garjana rally.

Delhi traffic police has released an advisory for the citizens of the national capital about the traffic diversions and restrictions. ALSO READ- Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid on December 19