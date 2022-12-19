Kisan Garjana Rally LIVE Updates | Over 55,000 farmers to reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today to protest
Kisan Garjana rally LIVE updates: Over 55,000 farmers from various states to take out a protest march and reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The rally will take place from 11 AM to 6 PM today.
Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: Nearly 55,000 farmers from various states are expected to reach Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today, December 19, 2022. Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is organising the protest rally to put various demands including the waiving off of GST on buying and selling of farm products.
Delhi police has already started preparations for the Kisan Garjana rally and the traffic police of the national capital has also ramped up their preparations too to facilitate the smooth movement of citizens amid the Kisan Garjana rally.
Delhi traffic police has released an advisory for the citizens of the national capital about the traffic diversions and restrictions. ALSO READ- Kisan Garjana Rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid on December 19
Traffic Advisory
On the occasion of Kisan Garjana Rally, being organised at Ramleela Ground on 19.12.22, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made.
Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/i8fyDt4QQD
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 18, 2022
Over 55,000 farmers from various states across the country are set to reach Delhi where they will protest in Ramlila Maida today from 11 am to 6 pm. The Kisan Garjana rally is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh for various demands of farmers including waving off of GST.
