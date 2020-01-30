हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Zee News brings to you latest updates, videos and pictures from across the country and world on January 30, 2020.

Last Updated: Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:59
Comments |

Zee News brings to you latest updates, videos and pictures from across the country and world on January 30, 2020.

30 January 2020, 09:59 AM

US President Donald Trump will be state guest of Gujarat where he will also visit Sabarmati riverfront during his India trip in February, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday while addressing an election rally in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar. 

30 January 2020, 09:54 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He wrote: "A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The personality, ideas and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous new India."

Must Watch

PT3M35S

Will Sharjeel Imam reveal the truth behind Shaheen Bagh protests controversy