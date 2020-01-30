LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

US President Donald Trump will be state guest of Gujarat where he will also visit Sabarmati riverfront during his India trip in February, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday while addressing an election rally in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

30 January 2020, 09:54 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He wrote: "A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The personality, ideas and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous new India."