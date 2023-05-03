Live | Kerala Lottery 2023 WEDNESDAY (Today) 03-05-2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - 1st Prize ONE CRORE
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 03-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is FIFTY FIFTY. Each WEDNESDAY at 3 PM, the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. FIFTY FIFTY lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.
- The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-48" Result on behalf of the Keralan government.
- Today, May 03, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 will be drawn.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-48" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 03, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala Lottery Tuesday (02.05.2023) Results
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-363 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: SA 110270 (NEYYAATTINKARA)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: SE 334516 (CHITTUR)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0027 0317 0351 0721 1096 2216 2385 3235 4813 4945 5025 5042 5417 5950 6950 9311 9763 9884
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SB 110270 SC 110270 SD 110270 SE 110270 SF 110270 SG 110270 SH 110270 SJ 110270 SK 110270 SL 110270 SM 110270
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0075 0294 1065 1393 4541 5290 5336 7762 9039 9863
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0421 0501 1148 1152 2381 3009 3146 3373 3500 3553 4070 5595 7296 7615 7978 8384 8942 9120 9560 9697
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0255 0338 0891 1135 1202 1774 2377 2389 2616 2621 2766 2797 2911 3268 3466 3483 4373 4809 4950 5204 5451 5643 5647 5659 5677 5719 5756 5846 6000 6570 6762 7005 7093 7121 7514 7609 7652 7869 7952 7967 8322 8490 8517 8553 8597 8877 9046 9250 9349 9408 9707 9846
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0018 0385 0458 0732 1133 1154 1180 1262 1323 1739 2162 2778 3514 3557 4098 4101 4149 4349 4467 4542 4685 4913 5038 5346 5864 6358 6408 6581 6668 6672 6834 7117 7311 7410 7412 7415 8004 8497 9080 9289 9474 9613 9617 9942
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097 0164 0220 0225 0252 0278 0508 0726 0735 0769 0890 0912 0958 0962 1101 1200 1258 1365 1440 1590 1598 1765 1799 1904 1979 1989 2028 2058 2093 2279 2451 2500 2659 2700 2752 2760 2863 2962 3024 3045 3131 3172 3253 3370 3417 3675 3767 3887 4097 4163 4210 4253 4357 4360 4361 4447 4513 4732 4916 5024 5066 5075 5176 5185 5190 5285 5391 5563 5692 5822 5858 5871 5945 6086 6238 6445 6553 6624 6676 6902 7063 7065 7108 7119 7252 7263 7291 7323 7367 7562 7690 7823 7879 7923 7924 8002 8031 8061 8123 8230 8319 8481 8501 8652 8695 8722 8825 8830 8834 8864 8938 9017 9035 9110 9239 9259 9395 9426 9439 9489 9538 9616 9698 9850 9910 9930
Kerala Lottery Result Today Live
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site