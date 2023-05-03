topStoriesenglish2602112
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery 2023 WEDNESDAY (Today) 03-05-2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - 1st Prize ONE CRORE

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 03-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is FIFTY FIFTY. Each WEDNESDAY at 3 PM, the FIFTY FIFTY lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the FIFTY FIFTY lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. FIFTY FIFTY lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:42 AM IST|Source:
  • The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-48" Result on behalf of the Keralan government.
  • Today, May 03, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 will be drawn.
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.

Trending Photos

Live | Kerala Lottery 2023 WEDNESDAY (Today) 03-05-2023: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon - 1st Prize ONE CRORE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-48" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 03, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 Result 02 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-48 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

03 May 2023
09:42 AM

Kerala Lottery Results Online: How To Check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

09:40 AM

Kerala Lottery Tuesday (02.05.2023) Results

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-363 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: SA 110270 (NEYYAATTINKARA)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: SE 334516 (CHITTUR)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0027  0317  0351  0721  1096  2216  2385  3235  4813  4945  5025  5042  5417  5950  6950  9311  9763  9884

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SB 110270  SC 110270  SD 110270  SE 110270  SF 110270  SG 110270  SH 110270  SJ 110270  SK 110270  SL 110270  SM 110270

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0075  0294  1065  1393  4541  5290  5336  7762  9039  9863

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0421  0501  1148  1152  2381  3009  3146  3373  3500  3553  4070  5595  7296  7615  7978  8384  8942  9120  9560  9697

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0255  0338  0891  1135  1202  1774  2377  2389  2616  2621  2766  2797  2911  3268  3466  3483  4373  4809  4950  5204  5451  5643  5647  5659  5677  5719  5756  5846  6000  6570  6762  7005  7093  7121  7514  7609  7652  7869  7952  7967  8322  8490  8517  8553  8597  8877  9046  9250  9349  9408  9707  9846

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0018  0385  0458  0732  1133  1154  1180  1262  1323  1739  2162  2778  3514  3557  4098  4101  4149  4349  4467  4542  4685  4913  5038  5346  5864  6358  6408  6581  6668  6672  6834  7117  7311  7410  7412  7415  8004  8497  9080  9289  9474  9613  9617  9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0097  0164  0220  0225  0252  0278  0508  0726  0735  0769  0890  0912  0958  0962  1101  1200  1258  1365  1440  1590  1598  1765  1799  1904  1979  1989  2028  2058  2093  2279  2451  2500  2659  2700  2752  2760  2863  2962  3024  3045  3131  3172  3253  3370  3417  3675  3767  3887  4097  4163  4210  4253  4357  4360  4361  4447  4513  4732  4916  5024  5066  5075  5176  5185  5190  5285  5391  5563  5692  5822  5858  5871  5945  6086  6238  6445  6553  6624  6676  6902  7063  7065  7108  7119  7252  7263  7291  7323  7367  7562  7690  7823  7879  7923  7924  8002  8031  8061  8123  8230  8319  8481  8501  8652  8695  8722  8825  8830  8834  8864  8938  9017  9035  9110  9239  9259  9395  9426  9439  9489  9538  9616  9698  9850  9910  9930

09:39 AM

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal