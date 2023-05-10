Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 Wednesday Lucky Draw OUT Soon - Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 10-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "FIFTY FIFTY". Each Wednesday at 3 PM, the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "FIFTY FIFTY" lottery code is "FF" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "FIFTY FIFTY" lotto was priced at just Rs. 50.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 received Rs. 1 CRORE today.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "FIFTY FIFTY FF-49" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 09, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "FIFTY FIFTY FF-49" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.
Check Kerala Lottery Result 10 May 2023 Live Updates
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-49 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala State Lotteries Results
Karunya lottery ticket has 9 prizes including consolation prize. The first prize winner got "1 Crore" rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 5,000 (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 252715 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sells the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount (agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government