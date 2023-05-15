topStoriesenglish2608172
KERALA LOTTERY

Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-718 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 15-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN-WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN-WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN-WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN-WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
  • The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
  • Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
  • The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-718 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.

LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday (Live Update) Today: The lottery department announces the "WIN WIN W-718" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, May 15, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "WIN WIN W-718" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 lakhs.

Check Kerala Lottery Result 15 May 2023 Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

15 May 2023
09:53 AM

Kerala Lottery Results: How To check

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully

09:52 AM

Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-599 Sunday Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 727745

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AK 245980

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 148872 AB 346568 AC 408798 AD 343151 AE 308150 AF 648086 AG 739936 AH 374726 AJ 703815 AK 383615 AL 169826 AM 723441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 727745 AB 727745 AC 727745 AD 727745 AE 727745 AG 727745 AH 727745 AJ 727745 AK 727745 AL 727745 AM 727745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0992  1155  1634  1720  2464  3053  3468  3922  6178  6730  6824  6958  7098  7196  7421  7920  8433  8924

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1022  8671  1296  9575  6313  8437  1727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0319  0326  0795  1691  1947  2642  2873  3011  3492  3494  4324  5077  5110  5330  5571  5688  6022  7224  7290  7510  7599  8037  8500  8946  9685  9744

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0116  0121  0623  0719  0759  0913  0935  0956  1024  1282  1351  1358  1370  1518  1565  1646  2238  2495  2501  2576  2782  2809  3089  3099  3211  3716  4078  4101  4113  4168  4297  4503  4800  4862  4920  5214  5220  5306  5335  6011  6129  6143  6965  7021  7202  7229  7237  7316  7329  7342  7385  7513  7566  8122  8136  8171  8264  8295  8311  8347  8357  8487  8739  8915  8948  9204  9265  9329  9404  9595  9749  9811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9464  9235  7344  7272  6411  2785  1967  9920  7112  5704  6675  9565  6981  6499  9256  4730  9544  4151  0051  4952  0933  5125  7736  4972  9783  2554  5063  2313  4319  9825  1233  6628  3134  9319  4573  1048  9731  0546  9698  1903  2869  2103  7760  5530  5315  7627  8648  1213  7519  6330  2049  7645  8967  4606  7367  8838  1357  2015  9739  8787  6460  7420  7926  8737  2546  8119  7271  8630  3873  3701  0723  9663  7549  7345  2613  1396  2440  3077  4056  8970  1971  0830  5041  1480  6296  8167  3304  7663  9748  1284  0390  7371  4265  3214  0479  9972  9974  5937  0295  6616  2692  3696  2201  4524  6904  6098  1672  4209  9720  9912  4530  7324  4780  4556  1447  7604  0836  5588  5146  5507  9442  9846  9372

09:51 AM

Kerala State Lotteries Results

In addition to the consolation prize, the Win Win lottery ticket offers nine prizes. The winner of the first prize received 75 lakh rupees, and the runners-up and third-place finishers each received awards of 5 lakh and 1 lakh rupees (one prize in each series). The prize winners received a total of 253826 awards. A 10% deduction will be made from the first- through third-place awards, and the remaining money will be distributed to the agents (who sell the winning tickets).

