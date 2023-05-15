Live | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-718 MONDAY 3 PM Lucky Draw OUT Soon- Check Winners
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 15-05-2023: Among the seven monthly lotteries one is "WIN-WIN". Each Monday at 3 PM, the "WIN-WIN" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the "WIN-WIN" lottery code is "W" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. "WIN-WIN" lotto was priced at just Rs. 40.
- The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change.
- Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase.
- The first-place winner of WIN WIN W-718 received Rs. 75 Lakhs today.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN WIN W-718 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 75 lAKHS
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala Lottery Results: How To check
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com or keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully
Kerala Lottery Result: AKSHAYA AK-599 Sunday Winners
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: AF 727745
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AK 245980
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: AA 148872 AB 346568 AC 408798 AD 343151 AE 308150 AF 648086 AG 739936 AH 374726 AJ 703815 AK 383615 AL 169826 AM 723441
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 727745 AB 727745 AC 727745 AD 727745 AE 727745 AG 727745 AH 727745 AJ 727745 AK 727745 AL 727745 AM 727745
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0992 1155 1634 1720 2464 3053 3468 3922 6178 6730 6824 6958 7098 7196 7421 7920 8433 8924
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1022 8671 1296 9575 6313 8437 1727
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0319 0326 0795 1691 1947 2642 2873 3011 3492 3494 4324 5077 5110 5330 5571 5688 6022 7224 7290 7510 7599 8037 8500 8946 9685 9744
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0116 0121 0623 0719 0759 0913 0935 0956 1024 1282 1351 1358 1370 1518 1565 1646 2238 2495 2501 2576 2782 2809 3089 3099 3211 3716 4078 4101 4113 4168 4297 4503 4800 4862 4920 5214 5220 5306 5335 6011 6129 6143 6965 7021 7202 7229 7237 7316 7329 7342 7385 7513 7566 8122 8136 8171 8264 8295 8311 8347 8357 8487 8739 8915 8948 9204 9265 9329 9404 9595 9749 9811
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 9464 9235 7344 7272 6411 2785 1967 9920 7112 5704 6675 9565 6981 6499 9256 4730 9544 4151 0051 4952 0933 5125 7736 4972 9783 2554 5063 2313 4319 9825 1233 6628 3134 9319 4573 1048 9731 0546 9698 1903 2869 2103 7760 5530 5315 7627 8648 1213 7519 6330 2049 7645 8967 4606 7367 8838 1357 2015 9739 8787 6460 7420 7926 8737 2546 8119 7271 8630 3873 3701 0723 9663 7549 7345 2613 1396 2440 3077 4056 8970 1971 0830 5041 1480 6296 8167 3304 7663 9748 1284 0390 7371 4265 3214 0479 9972 9974 5937 0295 6616 2692 3696 2201 4524 6904 6098 1672 4209 9720 9912 4530 7324 4780 4556 1447 7604 0836 5588 5146 5507 9442 9846 9372
Kerala State Lotteries Results
In addition to the consolation prize, the Win Win lottery ticket offers nine prizes. The winner of the first prize received 75 lakh rupees, and the runners-up and third-place finishers each received awards of 5 lakh and 1 lakh rupees (one prize in each series). The prize winners received a total of 253826 awards. A 10% deduction will be made from the first- through third-place awards, and the remaining money will be distributed to the agents (who sell the winning tickets).