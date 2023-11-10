LIVE Updates | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 10-11-2023: NIRMAL NR-354 Friday Lucky Draw Result To ANNOUNCE- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 10-11-2023 LIVE: NIRMAL NR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "NIRMAL NR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL NR" lottery code is "NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of the lucky draw will receive a Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winner's list of Kerala's NIRMAL NR-354 lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 10-11-2023 Live: The lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-354" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, November 10, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-354" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner will receive bumper 70 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the NIRMAL NR-354 outcomes from November 10, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-354 Results live today.
Kerala Lottery Result 10-11-2023: NIRMAL NR-354 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Kerala Lottery Result | Live Updates: Nirmal NR 354 Draw Timing
Get ready for the live results of the Nirmal NR 354 Kerala Lottery happening today. The draw starts at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be out by 4 PM on this Friday. The draw is taking place at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. If you've got your ticket for today's draw (10-11-2023 NR-354), you'll want to keep a close eye on the results. Check back here for the latest updates.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 354 is set to be drawn today. You can check the winning numbers after 2:55 pm when the live broadcast of Kerala Lottery Today begins. Stay tuned, as the Kerala Lotteries Result for today's draw on November 10, 2023, will be announced shortly.