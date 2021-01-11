LIVE: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli speaks to Zee News on India, PM Narendra Modi, and India-China border dispute

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has spoken on Nepal's ties with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-China dispute in an exclusive interview to Zee News. The special interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is being aired on the DNA show at 9 pm on Monday.

The Nepal PM has said that the relationship between India and Nepal is not that of a bigger and smaller nation. He added that both are equal sovereign countries, adding that India doesn't 'consider itself as the boss'. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that 'PM Modi believes in equal relations but when I say that I am the Prime Minister equal to Modiji, people feel bad'.

