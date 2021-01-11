हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli speaks to Zee News on India, PM Narendra Modi, and India-China border dispute

The special interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is being aired on the DNA show now.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 11, 2021 - 21:22
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has spoken on Nepal's ties with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-China dispute in an exclusive interview to Zee News. The special interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is being aired on the DNA show at 9 pm on Monday.

The Nepal PM has said that the relationship between India and Nepal is not that of a bigger and smaller nation. He added that both are equal sovereign countries, adding that India doesn't 'consider itself as the boss'. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that 'PM Modi believes in equal relations but when I say that I am the Prime Minister equal to Modiji, people feel bad'.

Here are the live updates:

11 January 2021, 21:22 PM

Debate should take place. A healthy debate is necessary: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

11 January 2021, 21:20 PM

India and Nepal can be said to be big or small in terms of size but not as nations. The relationship between India and Nepal is not that of a bigger and smaller nation. Both are equal sovereign countries: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

11 January 2021, 21:16 PM

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has opened his heart and spoke on different subjects (in Hindi) to convey his sentiments and his understanding of the ancient ties between the two nations as a historian, taking pride in the rich and variegated history of Nepal.  

11 January 2021, 21:07 PM

The special interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary is being aired now on the DNA show.

  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

