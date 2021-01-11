LIVE: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli speaks to Zee News on India, PM Narendra Modi, and India-China border dispute

11 January 2021, 21:22 PM
Debate should take place. A healthy debate is necessary: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
11 January 2021, 21:20 PM
India and Nepal can be said to be big or small in terms of size but not as nations. The relationship between India and Nepal is not that of a bigger and smaller nation. Both are equal sovereign countries: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
11 January 2021, 21:16 PM
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has opened his heart and spoke on different subjects (in Hindi) to convey his sentiments and his understanding of the ancient ties between the two nations as a historian, taking pride in the rich and variegated history of Nepal.
11 January 2021, 21:07 PM
