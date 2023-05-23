topStoriesenglish2612281
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Live Weather Update: Light Rain Forecast For Delhi, Respite From Heat Likely

Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Weather Update: Light Rain Forecast For Delhi, Respite From Heat Likely
LIVE Blog

Live Weather Alert: With Delhi and other National Capital Regions witnessing scorching heat and temperatures rising around 46 degrees Celsius in many areas, people are avoiding stepping out. While the heatwave is likely to continue for a few more days, the India Meteorological Department has said that light rain will lash Delhi in the coming days, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The weather department said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day. Delhi is reeling under scorching heat for the past several days with the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the city on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. It has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. A blistering heatwave has swept parts of Delhi, straining power grids and posing challenges to outdoor labourers, homeless people and animals. The IMD has predicted that similar conditions would continue before rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards. Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius -- four notches above normal and the maximum so far this year, on Monday. 

23 May 2023
18:12 PM

Live Update: Temperature Hovers Near 46 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

The temperatures soared to 46.2 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh, making it the hottest place in Delhi.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818