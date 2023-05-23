Live Weather Update: Light Rain Forecast For Delhi, Respite From Heat Likely

Live Weather Alert: With Delhi and other National Capital Regions witnessing scorching heat and temperatures rising around 46 degrees Celsius in many areas, people are avoiding stepping out. While the heatwave is likely to continue for a few more days, the India Meteorological Department has said that light rain will lash Delhi in the coming days, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The weather department said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day. Delhi is reeling under scorching heat for the past several days with the mercury even breaching the 46-degree mark in parts of the city on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. It has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. A blistering heatwave has swept parts of Delhi, straining power grids and posing challenges to outdoor labourers, homeless people and animals. The IMD has predicted that similar conditions would continue before rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards. Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius -- four notches above normal and the maximum so far this year, on Monday.