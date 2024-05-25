Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 Voting Begins On 58 Seats At 7 AM; Delhi Votes Today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti as the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 11.13 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 58 constituencies in six States and two Union Territories to decide the fate of 889 candidates as the Lok Sabha elections enter the penultimate phase on Saturday.
Some prominent candidates include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia are among other prominent candidates in the fray.
The voting will start at 7 am, and the closure timing of polls may differ constituency-wise, according to the Election Commission of India. As per the ECI, polling for 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha legislative assembly will also go to polls simultaneously on Saturday.
Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Strict Surveillance In Place For Phase 6 Voting
A total of 2222 flying squads, 2295 static surveillance teams, 819 video surveillance teams and 569 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly.
According to the ECI, a total of 257 international Border check posts and 927 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes. Stakes are high for BJP as also for Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other constituents of INDIA bloc in this phase of election.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting To Continue Amid Hot Weather
Concerned CEOs and State machinery have been directed to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted. The ECI said that polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.
Lok Sabha Chunaav 2024: How Many Eligible Voters To Caste Vote Today?
As per the ECI, over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females, and 5120 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 889 candidate's today.
The ECI also said that there are over 8.93 lakh registered 85+ years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Around 11.4 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: State-Wise Seat Details
The sixth phase includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.