Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 6 Voting Begins On 58 Seats At 7 AM; Delhi Votes Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 11.13 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise across 58 constituencies in six States and two Union Territories to decide the fate of 889 candidates as the Lok Sabha elections enter the penultimate phase on Saturday.

Some prominent candidates include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia are among other prominent candidates in the fray.

The voting will start at 7 am, and the closure timing of polls may differ constituency-wise, according to the Election Commission of India. As per the ECI, polling for 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha legislative assembly will also go to polls simultaneously on Saturday.

Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other States/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase.