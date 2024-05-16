Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | 'PM Seeking Votes For Amit Shah...': Akhilesh, Kejriwal At Joint Presser
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will address four public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kajriwal will address a joint press conference in Lucknow.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: With an eye towards the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, the Congress-led INDIA-bloc and the Bhartiya Janta Party-led BJP are stepping up their poll campaigns. On May 20, the Lok Sabha poll's fifth phase is expected to take place in six states and two union territory. The battle for 93 seats involves 695 contenders in the phase 5. On June 4, the results for all the 543 constituencies will be announced.
The states going for polling in the fifth phase include Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (7), and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (2), and Ladakh (1).
The slugfest over the Congress’ manifesto and BJP’s ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe continues for yet another phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defending himself from the accusations of igniting religion-based divide said that the day he does ‘Hindu-Muslim’, he will be unworthy of public life.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader, Sharad Pawar said that PM’s defensive statement can increase communal disharmony in the country instead of bringing them closer.
Lok Sabha Chunav Live: 'Politics Should Not Be Done...', Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh On Swati Maliwal
On AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was present at the joint press conference in Lucknow when he said that the Prime Minister has remained silent on many issues including Prajwal Revanna case, Wrestlers protest on Jantar Mantar. Singh said that the PM should answer on all the issues that he has mentioned.
He added that AAP is their family and Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue.
Lok Sabhsa Elections Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Says, PM Modi Is Seeking Votes For Amit Shah
Akhilesh Yadav held a joint press conference with Arvind Kejriwal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Speaking to the media, Akhilesh said that NDA will not even reach 140 seat mark. He further claimed that PM Modi is seeking votes to make Amit Shah the next Prime Minister.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah To Hold Rallies In Bihar; Visit Srinagar
Union Home minister Amit Shah to address two public meetings in Bihar, the first one at Sitamarhi followed by the public meeting in Madhubani. He is then scheduled to visit Srinagar around 6PM.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Schedule For Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address four public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. The itinerary includes Lalganj at 11 am, Jaunpur at 12:30 pm, Bhadohi at 2 pm, and Pratapgarh at 3:45 pm.
Lok Sabha Chuav 2024 Live Updates: Kapil Sibbal Tells Amit Shah Not To Worry About 'Swati Maliwal Assault Case'
Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal claimed that the Swati Maliwal case is an internal matter of the Aam Aadmi Party. He told ANI, "Why he (Union HM Amit Shah) is worried about this (Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case). It's an internal matter of AAP. You think about Prajwal." He added that why Amit Shah has not given statements on the Prajwal Revanna Obscene Video Case.
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Lucknow For Joint Presser
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener, Arvind Kejriwal reached Lucknow at the Samajwadi Party office to host a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav. The SP Chief received him at the office entrance.