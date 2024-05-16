Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | 'PM Seeking Votes For Amit Shah...': Akhilesh, Kejriwal At Joint Presser

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: With an eye towards the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, the Congress-led INDIA-bloc and the Bhartiya Janta Party-led BJP are stepping up their poll campaigns. On May 20, the Lok Sabha poll's fifth phase is expected to take place in six states and two union territory. The battle for 93 seats involves 695 contenders in the phase 5. On June 4, the results for all the 543 constituencies will be announced.

The states going for polling in the fifth phase include Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (7), and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (2), and Ladakh (1).

The slugfest over the Congress’ manifesto and BJP’s ‘Hindu-Muslim’ jibe continues for yet another phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi defending himself from the accusations of igniting religion-based divide said that the day he does ‘Hindu-Muslim’, he will be unworthy of public life.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader, Sharad Pawar said that PM’s defensive statement can increase communal disharmony in the country instead of bringing them closer.