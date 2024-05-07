Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: The third phase of the Lok Sabha began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with voters turning out to press the EVM button for their preferred candidate in 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories. Voting will continue until 5 p.m. The Election Commission Of India stated that approximately 18.5 lakh polling officials had been deployed to greet over 17.24 crore voters - 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females - at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

There are over 1,300 candidates, including 120 women, in the running. The third phase of polling will bring the Lok Sabha elections to a close in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu's sole seat. Polling will also be held in five seats in Bihar, five in West Bengal, ten in Uttar Pradesh, nine in Madhya Pradesh, and eleven in Maharashtra.

Prominent contenders in the phase 3 include Home Minister Amit Shah of Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Bengal's Baharampur—where his opponent is ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC—Congress heavyweight and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav in UP's Mainpuri and Aditya Yadav from Budaun. Supriya Sule of the NCP-SP in fray against Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar's wife in Baramati.