Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE: PM Modi Casts Vote In Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Coverage Updates: Polling for the phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Chunav is underway. Lok Sabha Election Vote Timmings is between 7 am to 5 pm. High-Profile seats like Baramati, Gulbarga, Mainpuri are up for Grabs in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: The third phase of the Lok Sabha began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with voters turning out to press the EVM button for their preferred candidate in 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories. Voting will continue until 5 p.m. The Election Commission Of India stated that approximately 18.5 lakh polling officials had been deployed to greet over 17.24 crore voters - 8.85 crore males and 8.39 crore females - at 1.85 lakh polling stations.
There are over 1,300 candidates, including 120 women, in the running. The third phase of polling will bring the Lok Sabha elections to a close in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu's sole seat. Polling will also be held in five seats in Bihar, five in West Bengal, ten in Uttar Pradesh, nine in Madhya Pradesh, and eleven in Maharashtra.
Prominent contenders in the phase 3 include Home Minister Amit Shah of Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from MP's Guna, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Bengal's Baharampur—where his opponent is ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC—Congress heavyweight and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav in UP's Mainpuri and Aditya Yadav from Budaun. Supriya Sule of the NCP-SP in fray against Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar's wife in Baramati.
Lok Sabha Polls Phase 3 Voting LIVE: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Excersises Their Franchise In Latur
Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza cast their votes in Latur, Maharashtra. After voting, Deshmukh told reporters that he came all the way from Mumbai to cast his vote. He further urged everyone to exercise their right to vote.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Parties Want Muslim Votes But Can't Find Candidates From Community, Alleges Owaisi
Addressing a rally at Amkhas Maidan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that every party wants Muslim votes but have not fielded candidates from within the community. He said, "Political parties are seeking votes of Muslims but could not find candidates from the community for any of the 48 seats in Maharashtra," reported PTI.
He further added that political parties have grouped together to ensure the ousting of Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Voting LIVE: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Casts Vote
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan cast his vote at a polling station in Sehore. His family members were also present at the booth.
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Chunav LIVE: Election Is For Development Of Baramati, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, while talking to the media, said that the elections are for the development of Baramati and other constituencies in Maharashtra. He added that the newly elected government should be stable enough to lead the state.
Lok Sabha Phase 3 Polls Live Updates: PM Modi Addresses Media, Urges Countrymen To Vote
As PM Modi cast his franchise in Ahemdabad, he addressed the media. PM said, "There is great importance of 'Daan' in our country, and in the same spirit, we should vote as much as possible." He added that this is the only place where he casts vote during elections.
Lok Sabha Chunav Phase 3 LIVE: PM Modi Casts His Vote In Polling Booth At Nishan Higher Secondary School
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Narendra Modi Casts His Vote For Lok Sabha Elections In Ahmedabad, Gujarat
