Maharashtra live: Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocks BJP, asks 'How is Josh?'

28 November 2019, 10:11 AM
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi still undecided over attending Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.
28 November 2019, 09:08 AM
Hours before Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony, Shiv Sena leader tweeted the famous Bollywood movie dialogue "How is the Josh?"
How is Josh?
जय महाराष्ट्र
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019
28 November 2019, 08:51 AM
Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray quits as Saamana editor. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut named new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece.
28 November 2019, 08:49 AM
Sources said that a one-day special session of Maharashtra Assembly will be called on November 30 to elect the Speaker and the election of Speaker will prove the majority of Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.
28 November 2019, 08:49 AM
Besides Uddhav Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai will take oath as cabinet ministers on Thursday. From NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are expected to take oath as ministers. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are also likely to take oath as cabinet minister on Thursday (November 28).
28 November 2019, 08:48 AM
Sources said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is unlikely to take oath as deputy chief minister on Thursday (Wednesday 28) along with Uddhav Thackeray, who is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 6:40 pm on Thursday.
28 November 2019, 08:46 AM
Uddhav Thackeray calls up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony after sending an invitation card to the PMO office.
28 November 2019, 08:45 AM
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday (November 27) met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister at 6:40 pm on Thursday (November 28).
28 November 2019, 08:43 AM
Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from NCP, while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress: NCP leader Praful Patel