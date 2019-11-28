हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra live: Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocks BJP, asks 'How is Josh?'

Uddhav Thackeray's ascension as Maharashtra Chief Minister comes after days of political tussle and negotiations between the Sena, NCP and the Congress to form a coalition government after Sena decided to snap its ties with BJP over the chief minister’s post.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 10:11
The month-long political crisis in Maharashtra is set to end on Thursday (November 28) as stage is set for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the 18th chief minister of the state. The 59-year-old Thackeray will become the third Shiv Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to become the CM of Maharashtra.

Uddhav's ascension to the top post comes after days of political tussle and negotiations between the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a coalition government after Sena decided to snap its ties with BJP over the chief minister’s post. 

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park, which is the favourite venue for events by the Shiv Sena, which includes founder Bal Thackeray's iconic Dussehra rallies. History will be created on Thursday as Maharashtra will get a Thackeray chief minister for the first time. 

28 November 2019, 10:11 AM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi still undecided over attending Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

28 November 2019, 09:08 AM

Hours before Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony, Shiv Sena leader tweeted the famous Bollywood movie dialogue "How is the Josh?"

 

28 November 2019, 08:51 AM

Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray quits as Saamana editor. Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut named new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

28 November 2019, 08:49 AM

Sources said that a one-day special session of Maharashtra Assembly will be called on November 30 to elect the Speaker and the election of Speaker will prove the majority of Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

28 November 2019, 08:49 AM

Besides Uddhav Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai will take oath as cabinet ministers on Thursday. From NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil are expected to take oath as ministers. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are also likely to take oath as cabinet minister on Thursday (November 28).

28 November 2019, 08:48 AM

Sources said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is unlikely to take oath as deputy chief minister on Thursday (Wednesday 28) along with Uddhav Thackeray, who is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 6:40 pm on Thursday. (Read more here)

28 November 2019, 08:46 AM

Uddhav Thackeray calls up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony after sending an invitation card to the PMO office. (Read more here)

28 November 2019, 08:45 AM

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday (November 27) met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of his father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister at 6:40 pm on Thursday (November 28). (Read more here)

28 November 2019, 08:43 AM

Deputy Chief Minister in the new Maharashtra government will be from NCP, while the post of Assembly Speaker will go to the Congress: NCP leader Praful Patel

