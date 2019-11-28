Maharashtra live: Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocks BJP, asks 'How is Josh?'

The month-long political crisis in Maharashtra is set to end on Thursday (November 28) as stage is set for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as the 18th chief minister of the state. The 59-year-old Thackeray will become the third Shiv Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to become the CM of Maharashtra.

Uddhav's ascension to the top post comes after days of political tussle and negotiations between the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a coalition government after Sena decided to snap its ties with BJP over the chief minister’s post.

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park, which is the favourite venue for events by the Shiv Sena, which includes founder Bal Thackeray's iconic Dussehra rallies. History will be created on Thursday as Maharashtra will get a Thackeray chief minister for the first time.

