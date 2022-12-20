Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Polls Results 2022 Live: CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis hail 'landslide victory' in 3029 gram panchayats

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result 2022 Live: The BJP has dominated the final results of 613 candidates for 219 member seats including 114 candidates in 34 gram panchayats for the post of direct sarpanch in Thane district. Notably, 6 out of 42 gram panchayats went unopposed, while in two places, candidates have not filed nominations for the post of sarpanch. In the final results today, BJP panels were elected in maximum 20 places. The BJP has secured the first position in the chief minister's district with 13 panels of the Shinde group as well as five of the Thackeray group and an independent sarpanch in two places.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the media at Vidhan Bhawan, Nagpur. They said that our alliance has won a landslide victory in 3,029 gram panchayats of the state. "We have been all over the place including Vidarbha and Konkan," Fadnavis said.

The ruling BJP on Tuesday claimed a "historic" victory in Gram Panchayat polls, the results of which were declared earlier in the day. The party claimed to have won 2,482 of 7,582 Gram Panchayats where polling was held on December 18.

Similar claims of victory were made by the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Shinde, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), even though the elections were not contested as per party affiliations.

The Gram panchayat Elections were announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except for Mumbai and suburbs. But due to unopposed elections in some places, actual voting was held on Sunday in 7,135 Gram Panchayats.

