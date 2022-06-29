Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In the latest developments in the crisis in the Maharashtra government, the state governor has ordered a floor test tomorrow in the state assembly. Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs will return to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test from Guwahati according to reports. Eknath Shinde had tweeted, "We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor's order for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as "unlawful", saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

The crisis is between Uddhav Thackeray and NCP alliance in Maharashtra - the Maha Vikas Aghadi which Eknath Shinde has decided to break away from. Along with that, he has also claimed that he has the support of around 38 MLAs from the Shiv Sena who are against Uddhav's alliance with the NCP and Congress.

(With agency inputs)

