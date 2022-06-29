Maharashtra political crisis live updates: In another blow to Uddhav, brother Raj Thackeray to support BJP in floor test
Maharashtra political crisis live updates: MNS chief Raj Thackeray will reportedly be supporting rebel MLA Eknath Shinde in the floor test in the state assembly tomorrow (June 29).
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: In the latest developments in the crisis in the Maharashtra government, the state governor has ordered a floor test tomorrow in the state assembly. Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs will return to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test from Guwahati according to reports. Eknath Shinde had tweeted, "We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've 2/3 majority. We are not worried about any floor test. We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor's order for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as "unlawful", saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.
The crisis is between Uddhav Thackeray and NCP alliance in Maharashtra - the Maha Vikas Aghadi which Eknath Shinde has decided to break away from. Along with that, he has also claimed that he has the support of around 38 MLAs from the Shiv Sena who are against Uddhav's alliance with the NCP and Congress.
Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde will return to Mumbai via Goa
Maharashtra's political turmoil is at a dramatic juncture. On the one hand, the BJP has intensified the exercise of forming the government in the state, on the other hand, the MLA of the Eknath Shinde faction has also left the hotel in Guwahati. It is reported that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will become the chief minister after the floor test. According to the information, before the floor test, the MLAs of the Shinde faction are reaching Goa by flight. In Goa, several rooms have been booked for mlas supporting the Shinde faction. All these MLAs will hold a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow. All these MLAs will arrive in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow for a floor test.
Will Eknath Shinde support Devendra Fadnavis?
The political tussle over power in Maharashtra continues. In a rapidly changing development, the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ordered a floor test. Meanwhile, it is reported that devendra fadnavis will be the chief minister from the BJP after the floor test. According to information, Fadnavis will take oath alone. It is being told that before proving majority, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and mlas with him will support Fadnavis.
It is also reported that the second swearing-in ceremony will be held after the BJP executive meeting in which Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the deputy chief minister. During this time, several MLAs of shinde faction will be sworn in as ministers.
Blow to CM Uddhav, brother Raj Thackeray to support BJP in floor test
In Maharashtra, now Raj Thackeray joins hand with the BJP. According to the latest information, Devendra Fadnavis has spoken to MNS chief Raj Thackeray today. Fadnavis has sought help from him to come along in the floor test. For this, Raj Thackeray is ready. MNS MLA Raju Patil will vote for the BJP tomorrow.
Nawab Malik and Deshmukh reach Supreme Court
In Maharashtra, jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have moved the Supreme Court ahead of the floor test in the State Assembly. Both have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to appear in the floor test. The Supreme Court will hear their plea this evening.
