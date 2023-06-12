Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Likely Stretch Over 10 Days, Mumbai Witnesses Moderate Rainfall
Mumbai Breaking News Live: Very severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' will likely stretch over 10 days, scroll down for all latest updates.
Trending Photos
Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates: Very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has brought moderate rainfall in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, Air India flights might be affected. It is likely to stretch over 10 days over Arabian sea, IMD predicts.
Stay Tuned with Zee News English for all latest updates
Navi Mumbai International Airport Scheduled To Start By 2024
The officials announced recently that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will likely to become operational by 2024. The new Greenfield airport is under construction. It will work as a multi-modal airport with aiming to have a seamless connectivity to other mediums such as the metro, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and the coastal road.
Mumbai Latest breaking news: Cyclone Biparjoy Gets Closer To Saurashtra & Kutch Coast, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June. https://t.co/KLRdEFGKQj pic.twitter.com/bxn44UUVhD
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2023