topStoriesenglish2620538
NewsIndia
MUMBAI LATEST BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Likely Stretch Over 10 Days, Mumbai Witnesses Moderate Rainfall

Mumbai Breaking News Live: Very severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' will likely stretch over 10 days, scroll down for all latest updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:56 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' To Likely Stretch Over 10 Days, Mumbai Witnesses Moderate Rainfall
LIVE Blog

Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates: Very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has brought moderate rainfall in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, Air India flights might be affected. It is likely to stretch over 10 days over Arabian sea, IMD predicts.

Stay Tuned with Zee News English for all latest updates

12 June 2023
09:41 AM

Navi Mumbai International Airport Scheduled To Start By 2024

The officials announced recently that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will likely to become operational by 2024. The new Greenfield airport is under construction. It will work as a multi-modal airport with aiming to have a seamless connectivity to other mediums such as the metro, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, and the coastal road.

09:38 AM

Mumbai Latest breaking news: Cyclone Biparjoy Gets Closer To Saurashtra & Kutch Coast, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile