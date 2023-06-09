topStoriesenglish2619493
Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' To Be Intensified; IMD Predicts Rainfall In These States

Mumbai Breaking News Live: IMD informed that very severe cyclone storm 'Biparjoy' would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' To Be Intensified; IMD Predicts Rainfall In These States
New Delhi: Mumbai Today News Live: Mumbai's monsoon season is expected to be delayed as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclone named 'Biparjoy,' which is predicted to strengthen even further. As a result of this cyclone, Mumbai may experience a heavy spell of rain today. The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northward with a speed of 5 kmph during the last 6 hours. IMD informed that it would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days.

09 June 2023
10:34 AM

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' To Be Intensified, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

Cyclone current location - VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, near latitude 14.7N and longitude 66.2E, about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during next 48 hours.

 

 

 

 

