Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' To Be Intensified; IMD Predicts Rainfall In These States
Mumbai Breaking News Live: IMD informed that very severe cyclone storm 'Biparjoy' would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days.
New Delhi: Mumbai Today News Live: Mumbai's monsoon season is expected to be delayed as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclone named 'Biparjoy,' which is predicted to strengthen even further. As a result of this cyclone, Mumbai may experience a heavy spell of rain today. The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northward with a speed of 5 kmph during the last 6 hours. IMD informed that it would intensify further gradually during the next 48 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' To Be Intensified, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall
VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, near latitude 14.7N and longitude 66.2E, about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/GZiobKI8ed
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2023