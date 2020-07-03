हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rains live: IMD predicts very heavy rains in Mumbai, issues orange alert for 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, and adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane for Friday and Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 3, 2020 - 08:13
Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday had forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, and adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane for Friday and Saturday.

A red alert warning has been issued for Raigad with extremely heavy rains expected on Saturday and an orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts for the next two days.

Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

While the Konkan region, including Mumbai, received deficient rainfall in June, IMD has forecast a normal monsoon in July for the region.

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs, and Raigad recorded deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 1, whereas Ratangiri recorded normal rainfall.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest information on Mumbai rains:

3 July 2020, 08:13 AM

IMD update: 

High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till July 6 and over plains of northwest India & central India from July 3, 2020. Under its influence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan on July 3 and 4. Gujarat region on July 4 and 5 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during July 2-4 and over Saurashtra & Kutch during July 4-6. 

3 July 2020, 07:58 AM

Mumbai Police issues warning to Mumbai citizens asking them to stay indoors.

3 July 2020, 07:51 AM

Mumbai receives light rains early Friday morning. It is likely to get heavier showers through the day.

