Mumbai rains live: IMD predicts very heavy rains in Mumbai, issues orange alert for 48 hours

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday had forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, and adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane for Friday and Saturday.

A red alert warning has been issued for Raigad with extremely heavy rains expected on Saturday and an orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts for the next two days.

Rainfall is likely to increase on the west coast of Maharashtra and interior of Maharashtra till July 5.

While the Konkan region, including Mumbai, received deficient rainfall in June, IMD has forecast a normal monsoon in July for the region.

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai city and suburbs, and Raigad recorded deficient rainfall between June 1 and July 1, whereas Ratangiri recorded normal rainfall.

