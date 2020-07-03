Mumbai rains live: IMD predicts very heavy rains in Mumbai, issues orange alert for 48 hours

3 July 2020, 08:13 AM
IMD update:
High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till July 6 and over plains of northwest India & central India from July 3, 2020. Under its influence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan on July 3 and 4. Gujarat region on July 4 and 5 and over Madhya Maharashtra on July 4. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during July 2-4 and over Saurashtra & Kutch during July 4-6.
3 July 2020, 07:58 AM
Mumbai Police issues warning to Mumbai citizens asking them to stay indoors.
The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.
All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020
3 July 2020, 07:51 AM
Mumbai receives light rains early Friday morning. It is likely to get heavier showers through the day.