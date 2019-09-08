Live updates: Mumbai braces for downpour; authorities issue alert

8 September 2019, 08:45 AM
''The IMD authorities have indicated intense spells of rain for the next 4 hours in Mumbai & other coastal districts. Considering weather conditions, We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 or contact @MumbaiPolice in case of any emergencies,'' it said in another tweet.
The IMD authorities have indicated intense spells of rain for the next 4 hours in Mumbai & other coastal districts.
Considering weather conditions, We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 or contact @MumbaiPolice in case of any emergencies.
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 7, 2019
8 September 2019, 08:43 AM
Mumbai Police have urged the Mumbaikars to stay alert and ensure their safety while venturing out in the city today. ''Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe,'' it said in a tweet.
Dear Mumbaikars,
Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe.#MumbaiRain
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 4, 2019
8 September 2019, 08:35 AM
According to private weather forecaster Skymet, moderate with isolated heavy rains will continue over Mumbai, its suburbs including Palghar, Alibag,Virar, Bhiwandi, Ghodbandar, Borivali, Kalyan, Dadar, Dombivli, Goregaon, Malad, Chembur, Malabar Hills, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla and Thane during the next 6-8 hours.
8 September 2019, 08:31 AM
According to reports, light showers have been witnessed in Mumbai city and its suburbs since Sunday morning.