Live updates: Mumbai braces for downpour; authorities issue alert

MUMBAI: Light showers were witnessed in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday amid Met Department's warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the city and the adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the Mumbai city and its adjoining areas," IMD chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said. The weather agency also predicted cloudy weather for this period.

Mumbaikars had woken up to heavy rains on Saturday, which led to water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city, which recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 PM. The city recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 PM.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall was received in the Chembur and Govandi areas, leading to water-logging in surrounding areas. BEST buses on 51 routes in ten areas like Hindmata, Sion, Thakur village, Gandhi Market were diverted. Along with Mumbai, adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai and Thane too received heavy rainfall, with the IMD Belapur observatory recording 31.2 millimeters of rainfall.

In view of the IMD warning, the city's civic body and the Mumbai Police have urged the local residents to take adequate precautions while venturing out today.

