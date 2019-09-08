close

Live updates: Mumbai braces for downpour; authorities issue alert

Met Department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the Mumbai city and the adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 08:45
MUMBAI: Light showers were witnessed in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday amid Met Department's warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the city and the adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the Mumbai city and its adjoining areas," IMD chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said. The weather agency also predicted cloudy weather for this period.

Mumbaikars had woken up to heavy rains on Saturday, which led to water-logging and traffic snarls in various parts of the city, which recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 PM. The city recorded 88.14 millimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending 6 PM.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the highest rainfall was received in the Chembur and Govandi areas, leading to water-logging in surrounding areas. BEST buses on 51 routes in ten areas like Hindmata, Sion, Thakur village, Gandhi Market were diverted. Along with Mumbai, adjoining areas of Navi Mumbai and Thane too received heavy rainfall, with the IMD Belapur observatory recording 31.2 millimeters of rainfall.

In view of the IMD warning, the city's civic body and the Mumbai Police have urged the local residents to take adequate precautions while venturing out today.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates On Mumbai Rains:-

8 September 2019, 08:45 AM

''The IMD authorities have indicated intense spells of rain for the next 4 hours in Mumbai & other coastal districts. Considering weather conditions, We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 or contact @MumbaiPolice in case of any emergencies,'' it said in another tweet.

 

8 September 2019, 08:43 AM

Mumbai Police have urged the Mumbaikars to stay alert and ensure their safety while venturing out in the city today. ''Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe,'' it said in a tweet.

 

8 September 2019, 08:35 AM

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, moderate with isolated heavy rains will continue over Mumbai, its suburbs including Palghar, Alibag,Virar, Bhiwandi, Ghodbandar, Borivali, Kalyan, Dadar, Dombivli, Goregaon, Malad, Chembur, Malabar Hills, Colaba, Navi Mumbai, Kurla and Thane during the next 6-8 hours.

8 September 2019, 08:31 AM

According to reports, light showers have been witnessed in Mumbai city and its suburbs since Sunday morning.

