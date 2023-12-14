Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 14-12-2023 LIVE: Dear Mahanadi Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Shortly, Check Full List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 14-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 14-12-2023 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Thursday 14.12.2023 Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 14-12-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 14-12-2023 December
Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR MAHANADI Result 14.12.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 14.12.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 14.12.2023 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.