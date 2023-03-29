topStoriesenglish2588991
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live Updates | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 Announced: Dear Torsa Morning 1 PM Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 29-03-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Morning, Dear Mercury Wednesday, Dear Eagle Evening, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:27 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 Announced: Dear Torsa Morning 1 PM Result OUT- Check Full Winners List
LIVE Blog

The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Torsa 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Mercury Wednesday 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Eagle Evening 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Lottery Result 2023 

29 March 2023
13:12 PM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: Dear Torsa 1 PM Winners List

Nagaland

13:06 PM

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Live Updates: Steps to Download Lottery Sambad Today Result 29.3.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 29.3.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023Nagaland State Lottery Result LiveDear Lottery Result TodayNagaland State Lottery SambadNagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas