Live Updates | Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 2023 Announced: Dear Torsa Morning 1 PM Result OUT- Check Full Winners List
Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 29-03-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Morning, Dear Mercury Wednesday, Dear Eagle Evening, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Torsa 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Mercury Wednesday 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Eagle Evening 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Live Updates: Steps to Download Lottery Sambad Today Result 29.3.2023
Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com
Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.
Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 29.3.2023.
Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.
Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.
