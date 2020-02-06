Parliament budget session live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

6 February 2020, 14:21 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his speech in the Lok Sabha.

6 February 2020, 14:20 PM Does a party that keeps talking about secularism not remember 1984 and the anti-Sikh violence. It was shameful. In addition, they did not make efforts to punish the guilty. A person who was associated with the violence has been rewarded as Chief Minister of a state by them: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 14:19 PM PM Modi in Lok Sabha I want to clearly state- with the CAA coming, there will be no impact on any citizen of India, practising any faith: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

6 February 2020, 14:14 PM Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any minority in the country, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

6 February 2020, 13:56 PM "Those who have been removed from office by the people of India are now doing the unthinkable. They see citizens on the basis of their faith. We are different. We see everyone as an Indian," says PM Modi.

6 February 2020, 13:54 PM Much has been said about CAA, ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:49 PM India is closely seeing the statements of a few political leaders associated with the Opposition parties: PM Modi There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition parties: PM @narendramodi in the Lok Sabha — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

6 February 2020, 13:47 PM Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades. Who made Kashmir only about land grabbing? Who made Kashmir's identity only about bombs and guns? Can anyone forget that dark night of January? In reality, Kashmiri identity is closely linked with harmony: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:36 PM Who brought Emergency? Who trampled over Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

6 February 2020, 13:35 PM We are moving ahead with an infrastructure project of 100 lakh crore in the coming days. Development of infrastructure promotes economy and employment, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

6 February 2020, 13:30 PM Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure. In the earlier days, infrastructure creation brought "economic opportunities" for a select few. Not any more. We have made this sector transparent and are working to boost connectivity: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:28 PM Stand up India, Start up India, Mudra; they are adding prosperity in the lives of many. A substantial number of the Mudra beneficiaries are women. We are working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:25 PM Our vision is: Greater investment. Better infrastructure. Increased value addition. Maximum job creation: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

6 February 2020, 13:24 PM We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investors' confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this we have taken several steps: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:15 PM PM Modi's reply to President Kovind's Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha. The President of India has talked about agriculture and farmer welfare extensively. The issue of higher MSP was pending for decades. We had the honour of solving this long-standing demand. The same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

6 February 2020, 13:13 PM The agriculture budget has risen 5 times during our Government's tenure. PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme, there are no middlemen and no extra file-work. Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them- let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 13:10 PM Let us talk about the Northeast. For years, distance became a reason to ignore this region. Things have changed now.

The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Great work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 6, 2020

6 February 2020, 13:09 PM Talk about the Bodo Accord, Modi said, "Despite many efforts, the issue was unsolved for years. The Bodo Accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era."

6 February 2020, 13:03 PM The people of India saw our work for five years. They once again blessed us, so that we work even faster. It is due to the speed of this Government that in the last five years: 37 crore people got bank accounts, 11 crore people got toilets in their homes, 13 crore people got gas connections, 2 crore people got their own homes: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 12:59 PM We have brought Northeast closer to Delhi, for us they are not only about votes: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 12:57 PM Today the world has many expectations from us. It is essential that we show courage and work to overcome the challenges we are facing. India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why, our aim is: Speed and scale, Determination and decisiveness, Sensitivity and solutions: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 12:53 PM The people of India wanted to change the Sarkar. They want the Sarokar to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq: PM Modi

6 February 2020, 12:50 PM If we worked as per the old ways the Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. The Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

6 February 2020, 12:46 PM The Honourable President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. Rashtrapati Ji's address instills a spirit of hope and it presents a roadmap for taking the nation ahead in the times to come: PM Modi

