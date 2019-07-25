Live: Triple Talaq Bill to come up in Lok Sabha today, BJP MPs asked to remain present in House

NEW DELHI: The NDA government has listed the controversial Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip asking its MPs to remain present in Lok Sabha today. Union Minister Ravi Sankar Prasad will move the bill in Lok Sabha. The Triple Talaq Bill criminalises the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty. It may be recalled that this bill was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in its first session after it came to power in May for the second term.

Several opposition parties have strongly opposed the bill, but the BJP-led government at the Centre has repeatedly maintained that the bill must be passed because it is aimed at ensuring gender equality and justice. Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK have opposed the bill and demanded that the government must send it to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.



In Rajya Sabha, the government intends to table the RTI (Amendment) Bill. The Congress party has issued a whip to all its members to be present in Rajya Sabha. Congress with 14 other opposition parties is demanding to send the bill to select committee. As many as 14 political parties have signed on TMC’s notice to send the RTI bill to select committee. While few other MPs are likely to move amendments to remove three clauses.

