Parliament session live: Rajya Sabha to take up NIA amendment bill

16 July 2019, 11:30 AM
"Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament?" says Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien.
16 July 2019, 10:51 AM
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory."
16 July 2019, 10:38 AM
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "tension at Indo-China border."
16 July 2019, 10:38 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha on UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
16 July 2019, 10:03 AM
Delhi: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/1lsbRL4g2U
— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
16 July 2019, 10:02 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting is being held at the Parliament Library building. The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.