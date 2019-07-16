close

Parliament session live: Rajya Sabha to take up NIA amendment bill

Union Home Minister Shah is also expected to table the Human Rights Protection Bill in the Lower House of Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 11:30
Representational Image

A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed uproar by the opposition parties as it passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, the bill is slated to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Shah is also expected to table the Human Rights Protection Bill in the Lower House of Parliament. The Lok Sabha will also take up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 for discussion.

Here are the live updates:

16 July 2019, 11:30 AM

"Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. Now, in the first two weeks on this Lok Sabha session, zero per cent of bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in Parliament?" says Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien.

16 July 2019, 10:51 AM

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory."

16 July 2019, 10:38 AM

Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "tension at Indo-China border."

16 July 2019, 10:38 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha on UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

16 July 2019, 10:03 AM

16 July 2019, 10:02 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting is being held at the Parliament Library building. The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.

