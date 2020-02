NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind's earlier address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (February 6). The Prime Minister had on Wednesday announced in the Lower House constitution of a trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi also used the announcement in the Lok Sabha to reach out to different sections against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier, the leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, attacked the government over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a "sinister design" foiled by the people.

