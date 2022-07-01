Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha`s Puri on Friday. Devotees have been allowed to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra this year after a two-year Covid-19 induced halt. Odisha Police has made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind. In Jagannath Yatra, the three Raths of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra are pulled by devotees after due rituals and put stationed in front of the Singha Dwara of the Shreemandira. This ritual was held on Thursday itself. The three chariots are built a new, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival. Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple.

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made magnificent sand art. “On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use plastic,” read the message. He also created 125 sand chariots to mark the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted devotees on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, wishing that everyone is blessed with good health and happiness.

"Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness," he tweeted.

Ritual timings

The procession activities will be completed by 12.30 noon while the titular king of Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will perform Chhera Pahnra' (sweeping of three chariots) between 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The chariot pulling will start at 4 PM.

More than 180 platoons of armed police personnel, including 1,000 officers of various ranks are deployed in and around Puri while around 50 CCTV cameras are fitted in Grand Road and other places in Puri to ensure the safe conduct of the festival.