Puri Rath Yatra 2022: The famous Rath Yatra is all set to begin on Friday in the Jagannath Puri Temple, Odisha. The historic Yatra every year witnesses the participation of thousands of devotees who reach the holy Puri shrine to seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings. In Jagannath Yatra, the three Raths of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra are pulled by devotees after due rituals and put stationed in front of the Singha Dwara of the Shreemandira. This ritual was held on Thursday itself. The Jagannath Puri temple attarcts a number of worshippers, scholars and priests from India and abroad, not only for its spiritual value but also due to several mysteries and claims that sometimes go beyond the realm of science and logic.

One such claim about the Lord Jagannath Puri temple is that no planes or birds fly over its shrine. Is it true? If yes then why does it happen? Read to find out the answers.

Over the years, researchers and religious priests have given both mythological and scientific explanations for the same.

Why birds do not fly over Lord Jagannath Puri temple?

If we go by the religious belief, Lord Jagannath is carried by the king of birds ‘Garuda Dev,' who holds great significance in Hindu literature. According to Rigveda, Garuda Dev is the divine eagle who acts as a vehicle to Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath is believed to be Lord Vishu's incarnate thus Garuda carries his temple.

So, it is believed that as the king of birds Garuda Dev himself is protecting and carrying the temple that’s why birds are scared to fly above the temple. This is the religious belief of the worshippers and priests.

What does science say?

Scientists and researchers believe that since Jagannath Temple is located in Odisha, which is a coastal area, the winds are extremely strong which makes it difficult for the birds to fly at high altitudes. The height of Jagannath Temple is around 1000 feet.

Why planes do not fly over Jagannath Temple?

Aeroplanes do not fly above the Jagannath Puri temple because primarily Puri doesn't come under any flying route and that's the case because of the presence of the Nilachakra. The Nilchakra is an eight metal Chakra placed on top of the Jagannath Temple Puri. This metal supposedly blocks all wireless communications, thus, flying aeroplanes in the area is dangerous. This is why it is believed that airplanes don’t fly above Jagannath Puri temple.