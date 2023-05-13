topStoriesenglish2606772
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

LIVE Updates | Ramanagara Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) Vs Iqbal Hussain HA (Congress) Vs Goutham Gowda (BJP)

Ramanagara Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Ramanagara will witness a fierce battle between Nikhil Kumaraswamy from JD(S),  Iqbal Hussain HA from INC and Goutham Gowda from BJP. Scroll down for the results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:34 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Ramanagara Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) Vs Iqbal Hussain HA (Congress) Vs Goutham Gowda (BJP)
LIVE Blog

Karnataka assembly election result 2023 will be declared today Saturday, May 13, 2023. The voting for the Karnataka state assembly seats were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome likely by mid-day. Ramanagara will witness a fierce battle between HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from JD(S) vs Iqbal Hussain HA from INC vs Goutham Gowda from BJP. Earlier, the Zee exit poll predicted victory for Congress, it would be interesting to see what voters of Karnataka have decided for the next 5 years. 

Ramanagaram comes under Ramanagara district of Karnataka State. The overall voter turnout in the Ramanagaram Assembly Constituency for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections was 83.9 percent. In 2018, H.d.kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (secular) won the seat by defeating Iqbal Hussain.h.a of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 22636 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

13 May 2023
07:31 AM

Ramanagara Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Updates: Less Than 30 Minutes 

The counting for the Ramanagara Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is scheduled to begin at 8 AM.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'