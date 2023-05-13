LIVE Updates | Ramanagara Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) Vs Iqbal Hussain HA (Congress) Vs Goutham Gowda (BJP)

Karnataka assembly election result 2023 will be declared today Saturday, May 13, 2023. The voting for the Karnataka state assembly seats were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2023. The counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture of the outcome likely by mid-day. Ramanagara will witness a fierce battle between HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from JD(S) vs Iqbal Hussain HA from INC vs Goutham Gowda from BJP. Earlier, the Zee exit poll predicted victory for Congress, it would be interesting to see what voters of Karnataka have decided for the next 5 years.

Ramanagaram comes under Ramanagara district of Karnataka State. The overall voter turnout in the Ramanagaram Assembly Constituency for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections was 83.9 percent. In 2018, H.d.kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (secular) won the seat by defeating Iqbal Hussain.h.a of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 22636 votes. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.