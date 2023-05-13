LIVE Updates | Shivamogga Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Will BJP Retain The Rural Seat Without K.S. Eshwarappa?

Karnataka Election: Shivamogga Assembly Constituency 2023: A high-stakes election between SN Channabasappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), HC Yogesh of the Indian National Congress (INC), and Aynur Manjunath of the Janata Dal (Secular) will take place in Shivamogga, which is part of the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency.

One of the 224 constituencies for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, it is a part of the Shivamogga district. Shivamogga residents cast their ballots for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 on May 10, and the outcomes will be announced on May 13.

Shivamogga has 20 candidates running for assembly seats in the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats in total, Shivamogga being one of them. K.S. Eshwarappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party easily defeated K.B. Prasanna Kumar of the Indian National Congress in the election for the Shivamogga seat by a massive majority of 46,107 votes.

For the past 25 years, KS Eshwarappa has made his home in the city of Shivamogga, which frequently makes headlines due to racial tensions. Former deputy chief minister Eshwarappa, a five-time MLA from Shivamogga and one of the most famous Kuruba (a backward Hindu caste) leaders of the BJP, was cultivated by the saffron party as the face of Hindutva.