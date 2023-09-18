Live | Parliament Special Session: 'Small But Historic Session...', Says PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Proceeding
The five-day special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence today marking a historic transition with parliamentary proceedings relocating from the old building to the adjacent, state-of-the-art facility on September 19. The proceeding of the house is expected to begin 'Samvidhan Sabha' where the government is set to discuss Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.
Trending Photos
Special Session Of Parliament Live Udpates: The five-day special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence today marking a historic transition with parliamentary proceedings relocating from the old building to the adjacent, state-of-the-art facility on September 19. The proceeding of the house is expected to begin 'Samvidhan Sabha' where the government is set to discuss Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.
Amid the speculations surrounding the surprise bill by the government, PM Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced on Sunday that this session will consist of five sittings across the span of five days.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that eight legislative matters will be addressed during this session. Additionally, the discussions will encompass the 75-year parliamentary journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, and will delve into the achievements, experiences, memories, and valuable lessons gained over the years.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest And Live Updates On Special Session Of Parliament
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: 'Rone Dhone Ka Samay Bahut Hai,' PM Takes Dig At Oppn
Speaking ahead of the special session of parliament, PM Modi said, "This session is brief, and it's important for MPs to invest their maximum time in it with an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement. We have plenty of time for discussions and deliberations, so let's make the most of it. Life offers only a few moments that truly inspire enthusiasm and faith, and I see this short session as one of those moments."
#WATCH | Special Session of Parliament | PM Narendra Modi says, "This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the Session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye. There are a few moments in… pic.twitter.com/eLEy9GOmV4
— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasises Importance Of Parliamentarians
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the parliamentarians' role in shaping the nation's future, urging them to work together for the betterment of the country. He stated, "As elected representatives, it is our duty to ensure that the aspirations of the people are met. Let us put aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of India.
Parliament Special Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasises Importance Of Parliamentarians
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the parliamentarians' role in shaping the nation's future, urging them to work together for the betterment of the country. He stated, "As elected representatives, it is our duty to ensure that the aspirations of the people are met. Let us put aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of India.