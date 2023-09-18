Live | Parliament Special Session: 'Small But Historic Session...', Says PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Proceeding

Special Session Of Parliament Live Udpates: The five-day special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence today marking a historic transition with parliamentary proceedings relocating from the old building to the adjacent, state-of-the-art facility on September 19. The proceeding of the house is expected to begin 'Samvidhan Sabha' where the government is set to discuss Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.

Amid the speculations surrounding the surprise bill by the government, PM Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced on Sunday that this session will consist of five sittings across the span of five days.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that eight legislative matters will be addressed during this session. Additionally, the discussions will encompass the 75-year parliamentary journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, and will delve into the achievements, experiences, memories, and valuable lessons gained over the years.

