Live | Parliament Special Session: 'Small But Historic Session...', Says PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Proceeding

The five-day special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence today marking a historic transition with parliamentary proceedings relocating from the old building to the adjacent, state-of-the-art facility on September 19. The proceeding of the house is expected to begin 'Samvidhan Sabha' where the government is set to discuss  Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:43 AM IST|Source:
Image credit: ANI
Special Session Of Parliament Live Udpates: The five-day special session of Parliament, scheduled to commence today marking a historic transition with parliamentary proceedings relocating from the old building to the adjacent, state-of-the-art facility on September 19. The proceeding of the house is expected to begin 'Samvidhan Sabha' where the government is set to discuss  Parliament's 75-year journey- the first gathering which met on December 9, 1946.

Amid the speculations surrounding the surprise bill by the government, PM Modi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today.   Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced on Sunday that this session will consist of five sittings across the span of five days. 


Furthermore, it is anticipated that eight legislative matters will be addressed during this session. Additionally, the discussions will encompass the 75-year parliamentary journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha, and will delve into the achievements, experiences, memories, and valuable lessons gained over the years.

18 September 2023
10:39 AM

Parliament Special Session Live Updates: 'Rone Dhone Ka Samay Bahut Hai,' PM Takes Dig At Oppn

Speaking ahead of the special session of parliament, PM Modi said, "This session is brief, and it's important for MPs to invest their maximum time in it with an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement. We have plenty of time for discussions and deliberations, so let's make the most of it. Life offers only a few moments that truly inspire enthusiasm and faith, and I see this short session as one of those moments."

10:37 AM

Parliament Special Session Live Updates: PM Modi Emphasises Importance Of Parliamentarians

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the parliamentarians' role in shaping the nation's future, urging them to work together for the betterment of the country. He stated, "As elected representatives, it is our duty to ensure that the aspirations of the people are met. Let us put aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of India.

10:37 AM

