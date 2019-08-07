Sushma Swaraj dead, India mourns

The sudden demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and popular leader Sushma Swaraj has sent shockwaves across the country. After the former external affairs minister breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, tributes poured in for her.

After her death at around 9 pm on Tuesday, her mortal remains were taken to her residence in Dhawan Deep Building in Janpath area. People can pay their last respects to the lovable leader at her residence till around 11.30 am, following which her mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters where party members will pay their tributes. Her last rites are slated to be held at around 3 pm at Lodhi Road electric crematorium.