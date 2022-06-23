Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The Telangana Intermediate results are expected to be released soon by the TSBIE. However, an official announcement of the results is still pending. However, sources close to the TSBIE have hinted that the board is in the final stages of compiling the TS Intermediate Results 2022 and that it will be announced soon. Students are advised to keep their exam hall tickets handy so that they can check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 online as soon as possible. Once announced, Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results 2022 will be available on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Nearly 9.65 lakh students who took the 1st and 2nd year IPE 2022 in May 2022 are waiting for the TS Inter Results 2022 for the 2022 session. Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 for Inter 1st and Inter 2nd Year Students was held in offline mode from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board is now ready to declare the Telangana 1st and 2nd year Inter Results 2022, nearly a month after the completion of the TS Intermediate Exam 2022. 4.55 lakh boys and 4.52 lakh girls are among the total number of students awaiting their results.