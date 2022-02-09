Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 LIVE: PM Modi’s BIG interview to begin shortly

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the crucial first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 to be held on Thursday (February 10, 2022), PM Narendra Modi spoke on a wide range of issues, the challenges faced by BJP governments at the Centre and states, the remarkable achievements of his government in his second tenure as PM and his key priorities.

Voting will be held in 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western region for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday.



The polling will start at 7 am in these constituencies according to the guidelines of the Election Commission to ensure Covid-safe polls. The voting will end at 6 pm.



The first phase mostly covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP. Around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, but only those with valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on roadshows and physical rallies and as a result, the political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium.



The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The political parties have already announced their key promises and each party has promised freebies.



Tune in to Zee News for the live updates about UP assembly polls 2022:

Live TV