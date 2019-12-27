हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Local body election: Voting underway at 939 polling stations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

The voting today is taking place for 1,356 posts in Melur, Kottampatti, Madurai East, Madurai West, Alanganallur and Vadipatti.

Local body election: Voting underway at 939 polling stations in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Madurai
File photo

Madurai: Voting is underway at 939 polling booths in Madurai for the rural local body polls.

The voting today is taking place for 1,356 posts in Melur, Kottampatti, Madurai East, Madurai West, Alanganallur and Vadipatti. This includes 11 district councillors, 101 union councillors, 180 village Panchayat leaders and 1064 Panchayat ward members.

Around 2000 police personnel including two ADSPs, 20 DSPs and 60 Inspectors headed by District SP Manivannan have been deployed for security.

Over 50,000 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

A total of 7.47 per cent votes have been polled till 9:00 am.

 

Tamil Nadu, Madurai, Madurai election, Melur, Kottampatti, Madhurai East, Madurai West
