Lockdown 5.0 begins tomorrow, here's what is reopening and what stays closed

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday announced that the country wide lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till June 30. Though the government refuses to call it a lockdown rather it is being dubbed as Unlock 1.0 since it is not an actual extension of the full lockdown. The guidelines suggest that the lockdown will be in effect for containment zones which will be decided by the states. While for the non-containment zones, this is the lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner.

What will reopen

Malls, hotels, and restaurants, and religious places such as temples, mosques, and churches will reopen from June 8.

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and other such educational institutions will open in July, after due consultations with parents and other stakeholders.

What remains closed

International flights, Metro, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain out of bounds.

Congregations and gatherings whether religious or political shall remain prohibited.

However, this will be eased in Phase III of the unlocking, after due consultations with stakeholders.

Precautions to take

Everyone is expected to wear masks, maintain social distancing and keep personal hygiene. Apart from this, the ministry of Health and Family welfare will issue standard operating procedures for all new openings.

Meanwhile, states have released their individual guidelines on what is permitted and what is not. Mostly transport services have been allowed and offices and shops have been permitted to reopen, with proper rules being followed.