Lockdown till December 31: Rajasthan imposes total shutdown in COVID-19 hotspots - Read details

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in state on Sunday (November 29) decided to extend the lockdown in containment zones till December 31, 2020.

“The lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till December 31, 2020. Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones and there will be intensive house-to-house surveillance by surveillance teams formed for this purpose”, the state government said in a statement.

Rajasthan government also said that schools, colleges, cinema, entertainment parks, etc. will remain closed in the state till December 31. The government also banned social/political/sports/cultural/religious functions & large congregations till December 31 in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government also decided to impose night curfew within urban limits of eight district headquarters from December 1 to 31. Night curfew will remain in place at Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar from 8 pm to 6 am.

It may be recalled that last week, the Rajasthan government had decided to impose Section 144 across the state to curb the number of Covid-19 cases. The government had also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.