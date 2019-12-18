Locust attack in Gujarat's farmland creates fear amongst farmers

Banaskantha: Farmers from Banaskantha district of Gujarat are facing great trouble after a bunch of crop-destroying insect locust entered into the area destroying the crop in around 10 kilometres of area. The locust are said to have come from Pakistan making their way through Rajasthan and now in Gujarat.

The farmers of Gujarat are already suffering because of the untimely rain the state and the attack of the crop-destroying insects has become a cause of worry for both the farmers and the administration. Nearly 10 villages are suffering loss because of the locust attack. The farmers are taking several measures to chase the insects away but all the efforts are ending up to be unsuccessful.

It is said that the bunch of locusts entered India three days back affecting several crops here. However, the farmers of Banaskantha are not just dependent on the government but are also taking self-initiative to deal with the problem.

Live TV

The administration of Gujarat is also tensed over the situation of farmers and has deployed three teams to continuously spread pesticides. It is being said that the locust has scarred themselves in such a way that it is becoming difficult to eliminate them.

Meanwhile, the farmers of border areas are also tensed over the situation because if the wind direction changes it will affect their farmland. Earlier, Pakistan farmlands were also affected by locust resulting in huge losses to the farmers of the country.