Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: When Will Post-Poll Surveys Be Released? Check Date, Time As Per ECI Order

Lok Sabha Election Exit Polls 2024: The voting for phase-1 of the Lok Sabha elections has concluded with West Bengal recording over 77 per cent turnout and Bihar recording the lowest at 47.49 per cent among the 21 states/UTs that voted today. On average, over 66 per cent of voting was recorded in these states. On the other hand, the campaigning for the second phase has also intensified. With the voting concluding for the first phase, many people were waiting for the Exit poll predictions for the 102 seats that went to the polls today. However, as per the existing rules, the exit polls were not released today.

The Election Commission of India has barred publishing of exit polls till June 1, the last day of voting in the seven-phase parliamentary polls. "Ban on Exit Poll. Time Period: 7.00 AM - 19 April 2024 To 6.30 PM - 1 June 2024," said the Election Commission of India.

In the second phase on April 26, 89 seats will go to the polls, 94 seats in the third phase on May 7, 96 seats in the fourth phase on May 13, 49 seats in the fifth phase on May 20, 57 seats in sixth phase on May 25 and 57 seats in seventh phase on June 1. One seat of Manipur will go to the polls in two phases.