Lok Sabha Elections: Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguli Joins BJP

Actor Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at the Delhi headquarters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 01, 2024, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actor Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at the Delhi headquarters ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni were also present at the event. After joining the party, she addressed the media, Ganguly said, “When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this.” Ganguly asked the public to support her and give blessings so that she does good and right by the public. 

 

