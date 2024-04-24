Lok Sabha Polls: People In Coastal Karnataka Demand Justice For Soujanya Gowda; Vow To Vote For NOTA

People in Coastal Karnataka have decided to choose the None of The Above (NOTA) option in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to the prolonged denial of justice in Soujanya Gowda's brutal rape and murder in Dharmasthala over a decade ago. Despite tireless advocacy by her family, led by Kusumavati Gowda and Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, justice remains elusive. Timarodi demanded justice not only for Soujanya but also for other victims of heinous crimes associated with the Dharmasthala Temple.

Recent events, like the acquittal of a wrongly accused person and revelations of institutional complicity, have reignited public outrage. Political leaders have ignored demands for accountability and closure, alleged the family.

Kusumavati, the victim's mother, said, "My daughter was gang-raped and brutally murdered, with mud filled in her vagina. I have been crying for justice for the last 12 years. When no party or party leaders are ready to speak on the injustice done to my daughter, why should I vote for any party? I am voting NOTA. I need justice." Girish Mattennavar, an activist claimed that no party is taking rape cases seriously. He said that voting for the NOTA is an attempt to awaken sleeping political parties in Karnataka towards justice.

Hundreds of voters in Coastal Karnataka have vowed to reject any political establishment that neglects justice and human life sanctity. Even after a decade, the people continue to demand justice for Soujanya. As Coastal Karnataka prepares to vote, the call for justice echoes louder, reflecting a community united in seeking truth and accountability.