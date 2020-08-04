हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lord Ram belongs to everybody, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A day before the historic Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday (August 4) said that the ceremony will celebrate national unity in India.

Lord Ram belongs to everybody, says Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

A day before the historic Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday (August 4) said that the ceremony will celebrate national unity in India.

“With the blessings of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, the bhoomi pujan ceremony can become the foundation of national unity, brotherhood and cultural congregation,” Priyanka said in a statement.

Priyanka's statement is significant as it showcases a major shift in the Congress party’s strategy when it comes to Ram Temple issue. It would not be wrong to say that Priyanka has become the first member from the Gandhi family to openly express her devotion for Lord Rama in the last few decades.

In her statement, Priyanka said, “Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice and commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is within everyone, Ram is with everyone. A bhoomi pujan ceremony for the mandir at Ram Lalla’s birthplace has been scheduled for August 5. With the blessings of Lord Ram, this event will also be a celebration of national unity, friendship and cultural integration.”

Priyanka lauded Lord Ram and noted that his character had served as a source of unity for not only India but the entire Indian sub continent.

"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub continent. "Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said.

Meanwhile, the borders of Ayodhya were sealed on Tuesday and Special Protection Group is taking care of the entire security system of the holy city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to attend the Bhoomi pujan on Wednesday (August 5).

The puja ceremony has already begun in Ayodhya with the offering of special prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanumangarhi as a part of an old tradition of 'Nishan Puja'.

