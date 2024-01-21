New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended her cordial wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in a letter on Sunday. Commending the government's efforts for the country, the president wrote that Lord Ram's reign was centered on people's welfare, and the same principles are reflected in the country's governance.

The President emphasized that the 11-day rigorous Anushthan undertaken by PM Modi is not just a sacred ritual but also a profound spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to 'Prabhu Shri Ram.'

In a letter to PM Modi, President Murmu said, "As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple built at his birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts. The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you."

"The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," Murmu wrote in the letter.

"The universal values that Prabhu Shri Ram represents, such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple," she added.

The President said that Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. "Above all, he represents the good which is in constant battle with evil," she said.

Stressing that Lord Ram's life and principles have influenced many episodes of country's history and inspired nation-builders, Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi Ji derived strength from 'Ramanama' till his last breath.

"Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as Truth, I recognise Truth by the name of Rama. In the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me," Murmu said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

She said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country. "In fact, as an illustration of this, you recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative. It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people," Murmu said.

