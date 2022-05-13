New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday reacted to Supreme Court’s Gyanvapi Masjid survey verdict and siad that he and his community doesn't want to lose another mosque as happened in the Babari Mosque case, ANI reported."This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don`t want to lose another masjid," Owaisi added.

Terming the SC verdict as a "blatant violation" of the Places of Worship Act 1991, Owaisi told ANI, "The order of the court is a blatant violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991. It is a violation of Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.”

For the unversed, as per the Places of Worship Act, no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof.

Pulling up the Yogi Aditynath led Uttar Pradesh government, Owaisi said the government should immediately file an FIR against those people who tries to change the nature of religious places.

"Yogi government should immediately file an FIR against these people as the 1991 Act clearly says that any person who tries to change the nature of religious places that stood on August 15, 1947.

The AIMIM leader’s remarks came after a Varanasi court while hearing the matter on Thursday afternoon said that the survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will continue and the report needs to be submitted by May 17.

Varanasi court refused to remove Court commissioner Ajay Mishra and added that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and should be completed by Tuesday (May 17).

There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi`s Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Following the court-appointed commissioner`s survey in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Saturday filed an application seeking the removal of the office due to the alleged biassedness over the matter.

(With ANI inputs)