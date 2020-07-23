Love jihad: Man kills woman and daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, buries them in house

In a 'Love Jihad' case, a mother-daughter duo were murdered and buried at their home by the woman's lover in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The case in this matter was filed by woman's friend Chanchal after she failed to get in touch with her friend for over three months.

A man identified as Shamshad has been named as the main accused in this case. Shamshad is also accused of marrying the woman by changing his name and hiding his religious identity. The police filed the case after they found two skeletons buried inside the house.

According to police, Shamshad adopted a Hindu name Amit and remained in a live-in relationship with Priya and her daughter Kashish for around five years. When Priya realised that Amit is actually a Muslim she started drifting away from him. This caused strained in their relationship and ultimately Shamshad killed both Priya and Kashish on March 28 and buried their bodies at their home.

It is learnt that police had questioned Shamshad in connection with this case but he was allowed to go after questioning and this gave Shamshad an opportunity to escape. Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Shamshad who has gone absconding, Shamshad's first wife has also been named as an accused in this case and she is also absconding. Police is conducting raids to arrest both Shamshad and his wife.

Police said that Shamshad belongs to Bihar and he was living in Meerut for the last 10 years. Police has expressed confidence that Shamshad will soon be arrested.